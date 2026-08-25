Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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ScuzzaMan's avatar
ScuzzaMan
17h

Similarly, the transformation of Payroll to Human Resources was an active abdication of Management responsibilities, interjecting a third party into the relationship and that party is now not only hostile to western civilization it is immune to common sense.

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
16h

In short, what you seem to be suggesting is a scholarly or professorial guild which would require a strict legal charter and internal laws that regulate not trade, but product (the student) quality. Students would be required to sign a contract, achieve journeyman status, create an exceptional masterpiece (dissertation) which would be judged in person by the guild's governing board of professors to ensure the applicant met the highest standards of the craft and thus receive a certificate of "master".

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