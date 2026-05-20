Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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John Henry Holliday, DDS's avatar
John Henry Holliday, DDS
3h

Trust in government has collapsed to such an extent that Trump's UFO disclosure was met with yawns for the most part. This is an encouraging sign.

Anyone wandering through a major American city has already noted that a genuine way-of-life threatening alien invasion has already occurred.

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
3h

Ah shucks! I've had the lawnchairs out and a martini to go in anticipation.

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