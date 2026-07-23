Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Rat's avatar
Rat
14h

On a related note, one of the most annoying modern buzzwords is "six-sigma event" (usually applied to the financial markets).

Humans, if you keep observing "six-sigma events", it means your assumptions about the distribution are wrong, and that's it.

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
14h

I'd be more inclined to consider the probability of the individual experiencing declining health based upon their execrable choice in nutrition.

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